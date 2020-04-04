Latest in Gear

10 courses to turn you into a better writer

With over 400 lessons taught by industry pros, this extensive training package will help you write novels, business plans, children’s books and more.
Learning how to write well is an essential skill that will help you get ahead regardless of where you work. Whether you’re interested in crafting the next great American novel or simply writing engaging reports that will land you a promotion, being able to write clearly and effectively is absolutely paramount.

With ten courses and over 400 lessons, the Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle will teach you how to fine-tune your writing in a variety of mediums and industries, and it’s currently on sale for just $30.

This one-stop writing resource comes packed with 1,500 hours of hands-on training modules and boasts thousands of 5-star reviews on TrustPilot.

Through lessons that appeal to a variety of skill levels, this bundle will teach you how to write best-selling works of fiction and poetry, epic pieces of literature that captivate your readers, children's books, hard-hitting journalism, business plans that can lock down important sources of funding, and much more.

This bundle also highlights every element of the writing process—from initial brainstorming sessions to advanced character development and editing tricks—and you can keep up with your education on all of your various devices even when you’re on the move.

There’s also detailed instruction that will teach you how to properly sell and market your completed work—through lessons that focus on self-publishing, printing, distribution channels and more.

Take your writing skills to the next level with the Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle while it’s available for just $30.

