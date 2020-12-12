10 excellent gift ideas for the Apple lover in your life

MSRP: $29 | Discount: 49% | Sale price: $15

The NightStand, which is minimalist and sleek, keeps a low profile in terms of aesthetics but speaks loudly when it comes to convenience. It suction-cups to your desired surface, such as a nightstand or bedside desk, so you don't have to worry about knocking it over while it charges. And it's so easy to dock and undock that you can do it with one hand. Compact and simple to install, this stand comes in blue, black and white color options.

2. ARMOR-X 2-in-1 Tablet Stand

MSRP: $49 | Discount: 40% | Sale price: $23

It's hard to multi-task with a tablet, such as following a recipe or watching an instructional video. Yet, the ARMOR-X 2-in-1 Tablet Stand simplifies it all by giving you a sturdy aluminum stand that can be set up just about anywhere, even on your wall. This stand is easily collapsible, perfect for taking it to the gym or for extended work trips, and completely adjustable for any activity. Simply put, this stand makes using your tablet hands-free a breeze.

3. Podium-Style Charging Stand

MSRP: $159 | Discount: 77% | Sale price: $36

This stand does it all. Pop up your smartphone or tablet for an optimal viewing angle and charge your device simultaneously. Moreover, it folds into a compact, portable four-inch square when you're not charging. That's perfect for life on the go, from the office to the coffee shop and everywhere in between. Lastly, it gives you the flexibility to charge up to two devices simultaneously, thanks to its two USB ports.

4. Merry Go Round Wireless Charger

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 75% | Sale price: $25

Power up all your devices at the same time with this Merry Go Round charger. This fun device is armed with six USB ports and a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad, all in one simple hub that fits comfortably on any desk. You can also rest assured that all your devices are safe when this device gets fully used because of its built-in surge protection and overcharge regulation tech.

5. LifePowr A3 Portable Outlet

MSRP: $250 | Discount: 26% | Sale price: $185

Keep all your devices energized, whether you're camping or traveling abroad, with this powerful portable battery. The LifePowr A3 brings fast-charging versatility wherever you go, thanks to its USB-C port, two USB-A ports and an AC outlet. From phones to monitors and even amps, the A3 has the ports plus the capacity to keep your devices powered up on the go. Equally valuable, it supports pass-through charging so that you can easily recharge the battery while feeding other devices.

6. Apple Magic Mouse 2 Bluetooth Rechargeable - Silver (Certified Refurbished)

MSRP: $79 | Discount: 31% | Sale price: $55

Get more comfort and functionality with this certified refurbished Magic Mouse 2. This mouse, which has a continuous bottom shell and optimized foot design, tracks easier and moves with less resistance. It also comes with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts for about a month on a single charge and eliminates the need for disposable batteries. Last but not least, its Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures, such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents, for more seamless browsing and working experiences.

7. Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

MSRP: $49 | Discount: 59% | Sale price: $20

Everyone loves their Apple Watch, but the tangled mess its charger creates is a pain in the butt. This pocket-sized device has 950 mAh to power up your Apple Watch dynamically so that you can get more from your smartwatch on the go. All you need to do is place your Apple Watch — no matter the model — on the keychain's magnetic center ring, freely adjust it to the perfect position thanks to its strong magnetic absorption and watch its four LED lights to track the status of the Apple Watch's charge.

8. Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + 4G)

MSRP: $599 | Discount: 26% | Sale price: $439

Get a powerful Apple tablet for a fraction of the price with this certified refurbished iPad Pro. This beautifully slim tablet empowers you to game, browse, stream and enjoy your favorite apps at peak performance since it's engineered with a stunning 9.7" retina display, 2 GB of RAM, and a powerful Apple A10 Fusion chip. The tablet comes with 128GB of internal storage, perfect for storing all your apps and media, while its built-in 8MP iSight Camera makes it simple to snap stunning photos.

9. Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

MSRP: $129 | Discount: 39% | Sale price: $78

You can easily take your workouts to the next level with Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones. These Apple earphones feature up to 12 hours of battery life to last you through multiple gym sessions or runs and offer secure-fit ear hooks to maximize their comfort plus stability. These earphones also deliver when you're in a pinch for time. The Powerbeats3, sporting Fast Fuel technology, gives you one hour of playtime for just five minutes of charging.

10. Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD - Silver (Refurbished)

MSRP: $1,299 | Discount: 47% | Sale price: $680

Experience next-level browsing with the Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i5. You can smoothly work on important tasks without worrying about lag thanks to its 2.7GHz Intel quad-core i5 processor and 8GB DDR3 RAM. It's easier to view photos, videos and other files on its clear and large 21.5" widescreen LED-backlit display.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.