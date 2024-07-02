Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
12 early Prime Day deals to shop now: The best savings we found so far on our favorite products
The sale officially starts July 16, but these Amazon Prime Day tech deals are already live.
We still have about two weeks until Amazon Prime Day 2024 hits, but a number of notable deals have already popped up. The latest Prime Day sale officially starts on Tuesday, July 16 and will run through July 17. We expect to see discounts on gear from every department, with some of those deals reserved for Prime members, and others open to everyone. We're mostly focused on the tech gadgets and devices we've reviewed and recommend, and have rounded up the best of what we found here. As new early Prime Day deals crop up on our radar, we'll continue to update this post. Check back regularly to see the latest discounts.
Apple AirTag (4-pack)$79$99Save $20
Apple Pencil Pro$119$129Save $10
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2)$749$799Save $50
Amazon Music Unlimited (5 months)$0$50Save $50
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2$50$140Save $90
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar$100$120Save $20
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$360$450Save $90
Anker Soundcore Space A40$59$80Save $21
Tineco Pure ONE S15$350$500Save $150 with coupon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum$300$599Save $299
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II$179$279Save $100
TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System (Deco XE75)$350$450Save $100 with coupon
Table of contents
Best Prime Day deals: Apple
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags are on sale for $80 right now, bringing the price for each down to just $20. We named the AirTag the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users in our guide to those fobs, thanks to Apple's massive finding network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously search for your lost stuff.
The latest stylus for iPads, the Apple Pencil Pro is currently on sale for $119 on Amazon. That's just $10 lower than its original price, but does happen to be the first discount on the new accessory since it's launch last month. The new Pencil Pro recognizes squeezes, which can trigger actions like bringing up app-specific tool palettes and shortcuts, and gives you haptic feedback as you use it. It can also detect rolling the barrel for more precision as you draw.
Apple released the new iPad Air models with the M2 chip back in May and right now, the larger 13-inch model with 128GB of storage is available for a record-low price of $749, down from $799. The M2 iPad Air is our choice for 2024's best overall iPad. You can get the deal on the Blue, Purple and Starlight models, but the Space Gray option is a little more at $769. Apple's new slate earned a 91 in our review because it's powerful, capable and has a great-looking screen. It doesn't have the top-of-the-line features and performance of the new iPad Pros — but the Air is nearly $500 cheaper.
Best Prime Day deals: Amazon
If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you can now get five months of the music streaming service for no cost as any early Prime Day deal. If you’re a new user who doesn’t have Prime, you can get a three-month free trial. The service normally costs $10 per month for those who subscribe to Prime and $11 per month for those who don’t.
Music Unlimited isn’t a formal recommendation in our guide to the best music streaming apps: Its interface isn’t as tidy or smartly curated as that of Apple Music, our top pick, and we’ve found it to be a bit aggressive about promoting podcasts you may not care about. That said, it’s hard to beat free, and the service has more or less the same giant music library as its peers. It also supports lossless streaming, unlike Spotify, which is a nice plus for audiophiles with high-quality wired headphones. If you just want to save a bit of cash on your music streaming for a few months, it should do the job. Just remember to cancel when the free trial ends, as your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default.
This Blink Outdoor 4 bundle that includes one Blink Mini 2 camera is on sale for Prime members for only $50. That's 64 percent off its usual price, and it gives you a good way to keep an eye on your home, inside and out. It also comes with a sync module, so you'll have everything you need to set up both cameras and add more in the future if you desire.
Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is $20 off and down to $100, which is the best price we've seen all year. It's best paired with a Fire TV device or a standalone Fire TV, and it supports surround sound with DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio.
The 43-inch and 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TVs are up to 25 percent off right now. The 43-inch model is the most affordable, down 20 percent with a final price of $360 for Prime members. These TVs support 4K HDR10+ content with Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free Alexa, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity and the Fire TV ambient experience.
Best Prime Day deals: Anker
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds have returned to a low of $59, that's a savings of $21 over the full price. We named these our top pick for a budget-friendly set of buds because they provide features like EQ adjustment, splash-resistance, active noise cancellation and a decent transparency mode. Plus the sound itself is pleasant and warm.
Best Prime Day tech deals
One of our favorite cordless stick vacuums from Tineco is on sale for $350 right now when you apply the $150 clickable coupon. This model has great suction power, auto-power adjustment, easy maneuvering and even Wi-Fi connectivity.
This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is half off and down to only $300 right now. A version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, it supports cleaning schedules and home mapping, plus it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. The base is also bagless, so you don't have to buy and replace proprietary garbage bags in it over time.
These Bose true wireless earbuds are down to $179 right now. That's $100 off their usual price and the lowest we've seen. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are a bit newer, but these are still solid buds with excellent noise cancellation for the price.
Our top pick for a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system is TP-Link's Deco XE75, and right now, it's on sale for just $350 for a set of three. That's after an 11 percent discount and a $50 clickable coupon. That's not the lowest price we've seen, but still saves you $100 off the list price. We like how it balances power and user-friendliness, bringing fast connections to places in your home that may have been spotty before.
Amazon Prime Day FAQs
When is Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 lands on July 16 and 17 this year. The shopping event focuses on exclusive deals for Prime members, which means you’ll have to be a Prime subscriber on Prime Day to take advantage of most of the savings. Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial to new Prime subscribers, so you can start your free trial now to participate in the event.
Is Prime Day the same days every year?
No, but Prime Day usually happens during the summertime in the United States. In recent years, Amazon has held a second sale event in the fall as well, dubbed October Prime Day, which is similar to the summertime sale.
Can anyone shop Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day focuses on exclusive deals available only to Prime members. However, if you don’t pay for Prime and have no intention of doing so, you should still check out Amazon on Prime Day for sales that are available to all shoppers — there are always a few of them.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.