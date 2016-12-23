The holidays are officially upon us, so in between all the last-minute shopping, and gift wrapping, and caroling, and egg nogging, and traveling, let's get down to some community news:Over the holiday break, we will be doing our best to get to all the incoming Public Access articles that have been submitted but our turn around time will be unavoidably longer. Expect it to take at least two or three days to hear back on articles you've submitted for approval. Normal article editing schedule will resume on January 2nd.A quick note to Public Access users who have accepted a topic suggestion: Please change the title of your article from the title of the suggestion! Articles cannot be published with the same title, so if more than one person submits an article with the title of the topic, it results in an error message.Over in the comments section, a lot of people have asked me about the badges next to users names -- you might have seen a star with the words 'influencer' or 'leader'. This simply means that individual comments, shares or likes comments frequently. Essentially, it indicates involvement in the community so if you'd like to see one next to your name be sure to comment, share and like others comments.

That's it for this week, have a great holiday everyone!