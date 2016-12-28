Samsung's stylish speakers upgrade your audio to 32-bit

With a sleek metal design and wheel control, the H7 Wireless Speaker is a surprisingly stylish speaker for Samsung. Yet the company's not just hoping to lure in fans of high-end hi-fi systems with pretty aesthetics. The H7 attempts to bridge the gap between clarity and full-bodied sound, using a combination of UHQ audio with a bass response that allows it to play frequencies as low as 35Hz.

It's not just Samsung's new wireless speaker that's embracing the low frequencies; Its new MS750 Soundbar also adds subwoofer-quality bass. Targeting the home cinema market, this new array aims to make those explosions rumble without consumers having to shell out for an additional sub. The company also says that the MS750 will be easy to connect, thanks to its single-body design. This means the soundbar can be mounted onto your TV, sharing space by connecting the two units with a single power cable connection.

With no prices available for any of these new ranges, however, we still don't know how much bang you'll be getting for your buck. Alongside Samsung's recent announcement of a new UHD Blu-Ray player, the company's full new range will be shown off at CES next month.