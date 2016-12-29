Sex at CES: An uncomfortable coupling

Image Credit: Getty Images
Penthouse CEO Kelly Holland, then a documentary filmmaker, recalls interviewing Nina Hartley, famous for her voluptuous posterior, while she was bent over a table at AEE. A line of eager CES attendees trailed behind her, waiting to cheese it up with her butt.
"God, it's that puppy exuberance of conventioneers let loose with a bunch of girls in skimpy outfits," Holland said. "There's very little that approaches that level of exuberance, actually. You take that many nerds and technology geeks with pocket protectors and pens and jam them into tight quarters with a bunch of porn stars and you've never seen so many beaming smiles. They're like kids in Disneyland, really."
But just like a kid on a cotton-candy sugar high, the porn industry came crashing down in the late noughties. A combination of free porn flooding the internet and the onset of the great recession led to the undoing of the industry's Hollywood-style studio system.
"It was a real watershed moment, because it was a confluence of bad things all happening at once, Fishbein says. "It was a shit storm."
He describes AVN at the time as a bloated business with too many products, too many employees and mounting debt. The combination of stress and a personal tragedy led Fishbein to sell his stake in 2010. Under new management, the show's organizers chose to move AEE, now commonly referred to as AVN, to a date later in January, driving a wedge between porn and technology's premier events. Fishbein says the move was a huge mistake and refers to a now diminished AVN as a "flea market."
"It was a ghost town for AVN for the first two or three years," Holland says. "It was a horrible, tragic, pathetic show. I always felt sorry for the vendors that were there -- we weren't exhibiting at the time -- because they were just standing in these booths and there was no one there. Everything looked forlorn and desolate."
The show has since reestablished itself as a sort of Comic Con for porn, but the absence is glaring. AVN needed CES to drive attendance (we reached out for exact numbers but did not receive an answer in time for publication). CES on the other hand, saw record turnout in its first year going solo, but there was clearly something missing.
From the time that Fishbein established AEE as its own show, the Consumer Electronics Association had taken a hard stance against adult exhibitors. With the shows no longer occupying the same week, there's practically zero visibility for the sex industry at CES.
The days of taking lunch breaks with James Deen and Jenna Jameson were done, but there were still plenty of sexual outlets for the suits at CES. About an hour outside of Las Vegas, in a small town called Parhump, Nevada, a handful of brothels line a dirt road. Sheri's Ranch, sits near the end of that road, just past the world famous Chicken Ranch, "where the west is still wild." Inside, as many as 25 "legal courtesans" entertain guests in themed rooms and bungalows year-round. This is the "unofficial brothel of CES."
Sheri's Ranch earned that title presumably because of the upswing in business the brothel experiences every year during CES. Dena, the ranch's madame says conference attendees have frequented this and other brothels between lunch breaks or after the show floor closes since she can remember, but after AVN and CES split, there was a significant surge in business.
"I think it was a distraction having [CES] when AVN was going," Dena says. "So, instead of, driving an hour to come see us where you can do it legal, they were hitting the after parties for AVN or trying to pop in there to rub elbows with some porn stars."
Dena says the ranch takes on a "bachelor party feel" during CES, with clients ready to escape the buttoned-up confines of the convention. The show's official stance prohibiting adult companies has created a censorious oasis in the middle of sin city, but sex has been making a quiet comeback at CES, starting with a family-run sex toy company from small-town New Hampshire.