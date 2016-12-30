Hey all -- we're doing an abbreviated Public Access Weekly today because it's the holidays, it's almost CES and my plane home was delayed last night. (Side note, apparently it's possible to drop your phone into a plane's fuselage which someone learned the hard way last night. The more you know!)



If you are a Public Access member who has submitted an article, or if you have registered to become a Public Access member, please know I will be working diligently to get you a response as soon as humanly possible. I know a lot of you have been waiting for longer than anticipated, and my sincere apologies for that -- a lot of folks have been out or traveling for the holiday season and we're a bit behind.



If you are a commenter, please know that I am aware that notifications and alerts are not taking you to the comment in question but are directing users to the overall thread. I am looking into that, but again, the one-two-punch of holidays and CES are causing that to take a bit longer than expected.