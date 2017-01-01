Ben Heck's PlayStation 4 Pro teardown

It's time to appraise the decisions Sony made when designing the newest iteration of the PlayStation console. Ben compares the PS4 Pro to the XBox One and the PS4 Slim, and then answers the ultimate question on everyone's mind: "Why can't the PlayStation 4 Pro do 4K Blu-ray ?" While taking apart the console, Ben also comes across some curious similarities to the XBox One, making us wonder. Also, why do so many versions of the PlayStation 4 even exist? You'll have to watch the episode to find out!

What other games system or gadget teardowns would you like to see? Perhaps networking hardware or other consoles? Let the Ben Heck Show team know over on the element14 Community.



