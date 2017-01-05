The Wirecutter's best deals: Save almost 50 percent on a Sony E 55-210mm lens

Street price: $350; MSRP: $350; Deal price: $180

A big discount on a lens we've never seen refurbished before. New models of this lens go for $340 and rarely have any discounts available, so if you're willing to buy refurbished, this is a huge $160 off. It includes a full year of warranty service.

The Sony E 55-210mm is our versatile and affordable zoom pick in our Sony lenses guide. The WC staff wrote, "The performance of this general-purpose zoom is surprisingly good for the money. It's a solid choice for sports, landscape, and wildlife."

Street price: $260; MSRP: $290; Deal price: $236

The best price we've seen on these dumbbells, which typically hover around $260 and almost never drop below $250. While we used to see holiday promos where you'd get the companion dumbbell stand, a $100 value, we haven't seen that sale pop up in years.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 are our pick for the best adjustable dumbbells. Mark Bixby wrote, "...the Bowflex SelectTech 552s are our pick because they offer the most complete overall package that will appeal to beginners and experienced users alike. In addition to offering great performance and adjustability, they have zero intimidation factor thanks to a terrific set of instructional materials that other manufacturers would do well to emulate. But even without the great introductory materials, we found in testing that the SelectTechs are easy to adjust, offer a wide variety of weight levels, and excelled in testing during all of our different exercise regimens for both strength training and conditioning workouts. All this adds up to a set that's more approachable than anything else we looked at, which means you'll be more likely to get started and stick with them."

Street price: $35; MSRP: $40; Deal price: $30

This deal is just in time for those of you who are realizing that your room isn't nearly warm enough to survive the winter. While not a huge drop in price, this is the first decent sale we've seen on our runner-up pick space heater (in black only, white is presently out of stock). Since this is a newer product, it doesn't have much of a price history, but this is the best discount we've seen so far.

Honeywell UberHeat HCE200W is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best space heaters. Seamus Bellamy wrote, "If you can't get the Lasko, we suggest the Honeywell UberHeat HCE200W. The UberHeat was the fastest heater we tested this year and it raised the temperature of our test area higher than any others—at 89.4 degrees Fahrenheit after 120 minutes of operation, it was 2 degrees higher than the nearest competitor. It's not our pick because of price—usually about $10 more than the Lasko—and to a lesser extent because it's louder and it's a new product with an unproven record on reliability."

Street price: $70; MSRP: $100; Deal price: $34

This is a great deal on our step-up garden hose pick, and the best price we've seen so far. Since the price on this hose has risen over the past few months, this sale is an even bigger drop from the street price than usual.

The Water Right 400 Series is our step-up pick in our guide to the best garden hoses. Oliver Hulland wrote, "If you have some extra cash, our absolute favorite model is the Water Right 50 Ft 600 Series 5/8" Polyurethane Garden Hose. It pulls straight with no kinks and has enough volume to give your spray power. This Water Right hose uses food-grade polyurethane and contains no lead, phthalates, or BPA. Its fittings are also made of a lead-free brass alloy."

