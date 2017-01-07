'Super Mario Bros. 3' is harder with a live audience

Old school video games are hard. That's what we learned after booting up a NES Classic edition for today's gaming challenge live from the Engadget stage at CES. Feminist Frequency's Carolyn Petit joined me on stage to thoroughly thrash me at games from yesteryear, while her colleague Anita Sarkeesian talked smack from the sidelines. We played Super Mario Bros.3 , Bubble Bobble and Balloon Fight. The challenge was further raised by some temperamental game controllers. Oh the thrill of gaming before a live audience!