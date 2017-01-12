The Wirecutter's best deals: The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro drops to $1,300

Street price: $120; MSRP: $120; Deal price: $100

While this isn't as good as the holiday or Black Friday sales, where it dropped down to $80, this is a good discount if you missed those. If you're looking for a larger pressure cooker for cooking larger meals, the 8-quart model of the Instant Pot is also on sale for $130, which is $30 less than it's normal price.

The Instant Pot IP-DUO60 is our top electric pick for best pressure cooker. Lesley Stockton wrote, "The Instant Pot IP-DUO60 is our overall favorite if you're looking for a super-easy pressure-cooking experience. It's simple to use and will turn out delicious meals in a fraction of the time conventional cooking requires—you can cook black beans from scratch in 20 minutes, for example. Compared with other electric models, it has more heat settings, and it sautéed onions better (none of the electric models brown meat all that well). As a multi-cooker, this pot can also function as a slow cooker and a rice cooker (which it did okay, but if you're a rice snob we prefer our rice cooker pick)."

Street price: $100; MSRP: $100; Deal price: $80

The first good sale we've seen on the Epic2 models. We used to feature regular deals on the original model, which just had a MSRP drop, but if you want our newest pick, you can save a solid $20 with this deal.

The JLab Epic2 Bluetooth are our pick for the best wireless exercise headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "This great-sounding pair is sealed to block out distractions and able to take a beating, and it fit all of our panelists equally well."

Street price: $1,500; MSRP: $1,500; Deal price: $1,300

We've seen more sales on this Macbook than we would've expected, and this latest $200 discount is the best price we've seen to date.

The 2016 non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro is our top pick in our guide on which Macbook to buy. Dan Frakes writes, "If you don't need any legacy ports—or you're willing to deal with adapters until all your gear is USB-C—the 2016 non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro occupies a nice middle ground between the 12-inch MacBook's size and weight and the Touch Bar Pro's performance and connectivity."

Street price: $1,200; MSRP: $1,200; Deal price: $1,000

A $200 drop in price on the Olympus PEN-F, marking one of the lower prices we've seen. While we saw this camera at a $950 low a few months back, at $1000 this is a solid deal for this compact shooter.

The Olympus PEN-F is our compact pick in our guide to the best mirrorless camera. Amadou Diallo wrote, "The Olympus PEN-F is an impressively specced camera in a small package that's well-suited for street photography. Compact enough to fit in a coat pocket, it has the first new sensor we've seen from Olympus in years, plus an articulated screen. Its image-stabilization system is rated to let you handhold images at shutter speeds up to five stops slower than without stabilization. Unlike our top picks, though, this model isn't weather-sealed. In addition, it uses a slower contrast-detect autofocus system that is much less able to track moving subjects than the hybrid systems found in our main picks."

Deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go to The Wirecutter.com.