Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Ben Heck's Xbox One S laptop

Not exactly what you would have expected Ben to do with Microsoft's latest console, eh?

element14
30m ago in DIY
Comments
239 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Since the teardown of the Xbox One S, Ben has been designing a laptop using the console's innards. Building a hardware enclosure can be tricky, as Ben has to make sure the specifications are exact. He gets precise measurements with the help of a document scanner, later bringing in a laser cutter and CNC router. Naturally, though, it's not just the aesthetics that are important: Ben also has to reduce the size of the hardware and ensure it's cooled properly. To do so, Ben finds an appropriate fan that can be speed-controlled to ensure the laptop stays cool. What would you change about the Xbox One S notebook? Let the Ben Heck Show team know over on the element14 Community.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file