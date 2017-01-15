Ben Heck's Xbox One S laptop

Since the teardown of the Xbox One S, Ben has been designing a laptop using the console's innards. Building a hardware enclosure can be tricky, as Ben has to make sure the specifications are exact. He gets precise measurements with the help of a document scanner, later bringing in a laser cutter and CNC router. Naturally, though, it's not just the aesthetics that are important: Ben also has to reduce the size of the hardware and ensure it's cooled properly. To do so, Ben finds an appropriate fan that can be speed-controlled to ensure the laptop stays cool. What would you change about the Xbox One S notebook? Let the Ben Heck Show team know over on the element14 Community.



