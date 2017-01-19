The Wirecutter's best deals: Google's Daydream View VR headset drops to $50

Street price: $180; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $130

This is a big drop on the NV356E, bringing it within $5 of the best price we've seen yet. At $130, this deal is $50 below the price we usually see it at, and $70 below the $200 retail price which it often bounces back to.

The Shark Navigator Professional NV356E is the "pro" version of our top pick for the best vacuums. Liam McCabe wrote, "All of the Shark Navigator Lift-Away models in the NV350, NV360, or NV370 series are essentially the same vacuum, just with minor differences in their tool sets, colors, and button placements. We tend to recommend the NV352 because it's typically the best value at our favorite retailers. But any of the other models are good choices, as well. The NV350 and NV351 are the same as the NV352, with different accessories. The NV355 and NV356 are the "pro" models, with slightly larger dust cups, and the NV370 is the "pro" model with the different handle and placement of the power button. Go wild, and pick whichever one you can get for the best deal with all the tools you need."

Street price: $1,000; MSRP: $1,300; Deal price: $735

This drone saw periodic drops throughout the holiday season for both new and refurb models but none as low as this. At $735 refurbished, it's the lowest price we've seen to this point. Please note that Woot charges a 15 percent restocking fee for returned items that are undamaged and in good working order (if an item is returned due to arriving defective or damaged, no restocking fees are charged).

The DJI Phantom 4 is our upgrade pick in our best drones guide. Mike Perlman wrote, "If you need advanced photo and video capabilities, and you want to fly for a longer duration, and you really want to make sure you don't crash your $1,400 flying machine into the side of a barn, the Phantom 4 is for you. The Phantom 4 has a forward-collision sensing system that will stop the drone in its tracks before it gets too friendly with a tree. It also benefits from a longer battery life and rugged, redesigned body, including a totally new recessed gimbal that should better protect the camera assembly. Propellers can now be changed in the blink of an eye with a new press-and-lock system, and in addition to 4K recording, the Phantom 4 offers 120 frames per second at 1080p. Its newly designed lens cuts distortion significantly (compared to the Phantom 3) and it offers new modes including ActiveTrack (which automatically follows a moving subject), TapFly (which flies wherever the pilot taps on the FPV screen), and Sport Mode (in which the Phantom 4 can reach 45 mph for racing). Battery life has also been increased to a stated 28 minutes (about 22 minutes in our real-world testing). The Phantom 4 is the ultimate pick for seasoned photographers and videographers."

Street price: $80; MSRP: $80; Deal price: $50

This is the first big sale we've seen on the Daydream View and it's a nice $30 drop below the street price. If you're looking for a VR headset for your phone, this is our top pick and a great deal. It's currently available in all colors - slate, crimson, and snow.

The Google Daydream View is our top pick for the best VR headset for your phone so far. Signe Brewster wrote, "The Daydream View headset is made from soft, lightweight materials that allow you to forget you have a phone hanging from your face. The included controller, which tracks the position and location of your hand, makes entry-level VR fun and approachable, and is something Gear VR can't match. The Daydream View only works with the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and three Moto Z phones right now, but more phones should have Daydream support next year. There also isn't as much to do in Daydream View yet as there is in Gear VR, but that should change quickly as developers port apps from Gear."

Street price: $70; MSRP: $100; Deal price: $53

It's a good day for VR sales, with this Samsung deal bringing the Gear VR in line with the Daydream View. While they've been featured "for free" before, that was bundled with buying a new phone. This sale features is the best price we've seen on the Gear VR on its own before, and it's overall a great deal. This is the International version, so the instructions and manual may come in a different language.

The Samsung Gear VR is our runner-up pick for the best VR headset for your phone so far. Signe Brewster wrote, "Although we prefer the Daydream View for its comfort and handheld controller, the Samsung Gear VR is great too, especially if you're one of the many people with a compatible Samsung smartphone like the Galaxy S6, S7, or S7 edge. It has a wider field of view than Daydream, and Samsung's phones have crisper displays, so Gear VR does too. It also has more games and is compatible with Bluetooth gaming controllers (like our favorite, the Sony DualShock 4 controller). Otherwise, you control it with a touchpad built into the right side of the headset."

