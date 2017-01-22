Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Ben Heck's vintage Japanese arcade mod

This week, the team rebuilds an aging Pachinko gambling machine.

element14
1h ago in DIY
Comments
245 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Engadget Job Board

B2B Marketing Manager, SaaS at Qualer

Qualer - San Diego, CA, United States

Software Developer for Humanitarian Health Technology at Vecna Cares Charitable Trust

Vecna Cares Charitable Trust - Boston, MA, United States

Director of Engineering at Shopkick

Shopkick - Redwood City, CA, United States

The Ben Heck Show team has been approached to repair and enhance a vintage Japanese arcade Pachinko machine! Pachinko machines are common gambling games in Japan, and are still in use today. Most of the modern titles have hidden features, hints and instant-win mechanisms, so it makes sense that the team uses their 3D printing and microcontroller know-how to bring this mechanical wood, plastic and metal version up to electronic standards. Have you built or repaired an arcade machine? What arcade machine would you want to make ? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file