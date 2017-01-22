Ben Heck's vintage Japanese arcade mod

The Ben Heck Show team has been approached to repair and enhance a vintage Japanese arcade Pachinko machine! Pachinko machines are common gambling games in Japan, and are still in use today. Most of the modern titles have hidden features, hints and instant-win mechanisms, so it makes sense that the team uses their 3D printing and microcontroller know-how to bring this mechanical wood, plastic and metal version up to electronic standards. Have you built or repaired an arcade machine? What arcade machine would you want to make ? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.