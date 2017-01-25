Here's how to become an ethical hacker

The Ethical Hacking Training Bundle is a great resource for those wanting to learn this useful and fun skillset, featuring over 60 hours of comprehensive hands-on training. Engadget readers can pick it up today for just $49, over 90 percent off its retail value.

Here's what's included:

Ethical Hacking for Beginners ($99 value)

Ethical Hacking from Beginner to Advanced Techniques ($30)

Learn The Basics of Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing ($50)

WebSecNinja: Lesser Known WebAttacks ($99)

Automated Mobile Application Security Assessment with MobSF ($49)

Build an Advanced Keylogger Using C++ for Ethical Hacking ($199)

Linux Security & Hardening: The Practical Security Guide ($20)

Cross Site Scripting (XSS) Attacks for Pentesters ($65)

How to Build a $120,000/Year Career as a Web Penetration Tester ($70)

You'll get a comprehensive overview of ethical hacking, from core concepts and fundamentals to advanced techniques like keylogging, penetration testing, and Linux-specific system security—essentially everything you need to know to become a competent cyber-security pro. Get the Ethical Hacker Training Bundle from GDGT Deals today for just $49, down from its regular $600 price.

