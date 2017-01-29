Ben Heck's smart retro boombox

In the 1980s and '90s, boomboxes were in their heydey. The sight of a person carrying a huge music player on their shoulder was iconic -- until the Walkman came along, anyway. The Ben Heck Show team decided it was time for a retrofit, using the Intel Edison module, an Arduino-compatible breakout board and a USB soundcard. Their goal: make the Boombox smarter while still keeping its original parts. After all, the more parts they keep, the easier the device is to modify. What tech would you retrofit with modern hardware? Let us know over on the element14 Community.



