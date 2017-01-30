The best cordless stick vacuum

Who should get this

The best cordless vacuums now have enough cleaning power to match good plug-in vacuums, and enough battery life to clean small to midsize homes (roughly 1,200 square feet) in a single pass. Obviously, the best part about owning a cordless vacuum is that you have no cable to unwrap and rewrap during every cleaning session or catch on corners and doorways. So if you have ever skipped vacuuming because you're feeling too lazy to unwrap the cord (guilty as charged), or your cramped floor plan makes cord-wrangling feel like a major chore, a cordless vacuum can be a life-changer.

But cordless vacuums have some disadvantages. Cordless vacuums always cost much more than plug-ins with comparable cleaning performance and can't consistently match the cleaning performance of the very best plug-ins on thicker carpets. They also have shorter warranty periods and limited run times. See our full guide for more on the pros and cons of cordless vacuums. And if you need more help choosing the right vacuum for your home, we have a quick guide for that.

How we picked and tested

The cordless vacuums we tested for this guide (left to right): Hoover Cruise, Hoover Air Cordless Lift, Dyson V8 Absolute, Anker HomeVac Duo, Dyson V6, Hoover Linx, Hoover Air Cordless 2-in-1, Black+Decker Smartech HSVJ520JMB. Photo: Liam McCabe

We started by making a list of all the cordless vacuums we could find. Since we started covering this category in 2014, we've tracked 73 models (though many are now discontinued).

For our main pick, we looked for a cordless vacuum that cleans as well as a good plug-in. That means it should suck up noticeable debris from bare floors and short- or medium-pile carpets in a couple of passes, as well as some of the less-noticeable fine dust and hair that accumulates deeper in carpets over time. We stuck to models that met the following criteria: an 18-volt battery or greater, a lithium or lithium-ion battery, at least 15 minutes of run time, strong customer ratings, and a two-in-one design or a hose with attachments.

After winnowing down the possibilities based on specs, we decided to call in four vacuums for testing, ranging in price from $180 to $300: the Dyson V6 (base model), the Hoover Air Cordless Lift, the Hoover Cruise and the Black+Decker Smartech HSVJ520JMB.

Some cheaper picks lack features but work fine to tidy up smaller spaces. So we called in a few budget-friendly models for testing as well: the Hoover Linx, the Hoover Air Cordless 2-in-1, and the Anker HomeVac Duo. We also called in the Dyson V8 Absolute, an upgrade vacuum with extra battery life.

We tested at home, using an evolving procedure to measure cleaning performance, handling, and ease of maintenance. Cleaning trials included cat litter, baby powder, cat hair, steel-cut oatmeal, and lentils, sucked up from wood floors, laminate floors, tile floors, low-pile area rugs, low-pile knit carpets, and medium-pile rugs. We tested open-floor pickup, as well as side suction from corners and baseboards. And we tried to measure the strength of a vacuum's airflow by seeing how much debris it can clean up without actually driving over it. We also double-checked battery life and tested vacuums for maneuverability using a timed slalom course.

Our pick

The Dyson V6 base model has a cleaning head that works well on both carpets and bare floors. Photo: Liam McCabe

The Dyson V6 base model is the best cordless vacuum for most people because it cleans as well as a good plug-in vacuum on most common types of flooring and costs less than other Dyson cordless models. In our tests no other brand's cordless vacuums came anywhere close to matching the carpet-cleaning performance of the V6. The V6 is also great on bare floors, and it can convert into a handheld vacuum, too. It's lightweight and very thin, and most people find it easy to handle and to stash away between uses. With a 17-minute battery life (about average for the category), it's best suited for an apartment or a smaller townhouse, where it can usually clean the whole space on a single charge—our estimate is about 1,200 square feet.

Dyson makes a handful of V6 variants that some people might want to consider depending on their flooring, but after looking at all the configurations we think the base model is the right choice for most people because it works well on almost any surface and (most days) costs less than the others. For more on why we like the Dyson V6, see our full guide.

A tried-and-true choice for modest messes

Photo: Liam McCabe

A cheaper cordless vacuum can work for small jobs like picking up crumbs off the kitchen floor, or as a "good enough" cleaner for a home with mostly bare floors. If that's what you're after, we think the Hoover Linx (BH50010) is the best choice. For the price, it's as durable and effective as a cordless vac can get.

The Linx is a competent floor cleaner, a little bit more capable than others at its price. It can pick up visible debris from bare floors and debris sitting on the top layer of short rugs and carpets. The side brushes flick particles away from baseboards pretty reliably. The Linx is not strong enough to suck up much of the fine dust in your carpets—nothing at this price is. But if you're mostly cleaning bare floors and area rugs (which you can pick up and shake out by hand from time to time), using the Linx is a fine way to keep your floors tidy. If you've only ever used a cheap vacuum anyhow, the Linx will seem normal.

A budget model with a longer battery life

Photo: Liam McCabe

If you want a budget cordless vacuum with more battery life or the ability to pull double duty as a hand vacuum, check out the Anker HomeVac Duo (also known as the Eufy HomeVac Duo). Like the Hoover Linx, the Anker HomeVac Duo can't compete with the Dyson V6 in cleaning power, but it's useful for tidying up.

