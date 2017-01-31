Plex snaps up news streaming app Watchup

Plex wants to be in charge of all the videos you watch, even the news. The media player system has acquired news streaming service Watchup to make the latest reports from Fox News, CNN, CBS, Euronews, Sky News and other sources more accessible on mobile and streaming devices. Watchup gives you a way to collect news broadcasts from 150 sources in one place using its iOS, Android, Amazon or Nintendo Wii U app. Neither company has revealed the details of the acquisition, but it sounds like Watchup's features will be available on Plex.