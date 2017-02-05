Ben Heck's Essentials series: A Star Wars LED art project

This week, Karen has a project that requires a bit of intelligence, and discrete electronics can provide just that. To make her laser-cut Star Wars BB-8 light more responsive to the world around it, Ben helps design a circuit using active and passive components, from resistors, capacitors and inductors to diodes and transistors. These components form the foundation of modern electronics, including everything from video cameras to smart phones. Watch this episode to find out how you can make your projects more reactive with a photoresistor and discrete logic -- and then let us know what you've been creating over on the element14 Community.





