Flipboard streamlines your feed with 'Smart Magazines'

The latest update from news aggregation service Flipboard aims to further unify and organize users' online feeds by introducing "Smart Magazines." The new feature creates topic-specific publications that readers can customize by selecting their favorite websites and social feeds.
Previously, Flipboard users had to rely on an overwhelming 34,000 topics and 30 million magazines as the primary way of navigating the platform. The Cover Stories section simplifies this chaos, but it's not organized by topic. Smart Magazines bridge this gap by filtering the noise and giving users more control over how their news is presented.