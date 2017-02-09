The Wirecutter's best deals: Marshall Mode in-ear headphones drop to $42

Street price: $400; MSRP: $400; Deal price: $400

Since the GoPro Hero5 Black is still very new, we haven't seen any decent sales on it yet. While this is still the full price of the Hero5 Black, it does come with a free $60 Amazon gift card, making it the best deal we've seen so far.

The GoPro Hero5 Black is our top pick in our guide to the best action cameras. Ben Keough wrote, "The Hero5 Black builds on the success of its predecessor (and our previous pick), the Hero4 Silver, with new features that significantly enhance its usability. The built-in waterproofing is the most important addition, since it means you can shoot anywhere, anytime, without fiddling with a case. But owners will also appreciate the camera's intuitive touchscreen interface, image stabilization, and voice control. And it's a relative bargain, too: Despite the expanded feature set, the new flagship GoPro costs $100 less than the old Hero4 Black."

Street price: $81; MSRP: $90; Deal price: $70

This is a nice deal, matching the lowest price we've seen for a combo pack with 2 Tile Mates and 2 Tile Slims. This is around $11 off of the street price and $20 off list of this combo pack, which includes 2 key-ring trackers and two thin-profile trackers that could slip into a wallet or be affixed to a laptop. There is also currently a deal available on a 4 pack of Slims for the same price.

The Tile Mate is our pick for the best Bluetooth tracker. Nick Guy writes, "Putting a Tile Mate on a keyring or in a bag pocket, or sticking it to the underside of a bike seat is easy. Once the Mate is paired to your phone via Bluetooth, the companion smartphone app continuously monitors the location of your goods. You can use the app to trigger an audible alarm on the Tile Mate when you're searching for your keys around the house; conversely, you can press a hidden button on the Tile Mate to make your phone play a tune if it's the phone itself that's lost. The app even marks the Mate's last known location if you wander out of its range."

Of the Tile Slim, he writes, ""The Tile Slim is a wider but thinner tracker from the same company. Because it's the thickness of about three credit cards, it can fit in your wallet or on other items for which the Tile Mate may be too thick. The Slim's alarm isn't as loud and its range isn't as good, but it's really the only tracker with a design this thin, and it still benefits from Tile's crowd-finding reach."

Street price: $175; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $125

A very solid discount on this refurbished Hue Starter Kit at $125. While we saw an Alexa-exclusive deal nearly a year ago that dropped the price of this kit in new condition all the way down to $125, this Philips refurb kit matches that price and includes a 90 day warranty. This is the 2nd generation version of the White and Color Ambience Kit, which features slightly less color deepness (in green, cyan, and blue) than the 3rd gen, but otherwise is nearly identical. A 15 percent restocking fee may apply in the case of a return.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit is our pick for the best smart LED light bulbs. Grant Clauser wrote, "Philips Hue is not just a smart bulb; it's a whole smart system. The color-adjustable A19 bulbs can remake the look of a room in seconds. Multiple app options and device compatibility make it the best overall choice."

Street price: $51; MSRP: $70; Deal price: $42

This is the best price we've seen on the Marshall Mode headphones, and a nice $9 drop from the normal street price. It's $5 below the previous lowest price, and overall a very good deal for our top pick for in-ear headphones around $100.

The Marshall Mode In-Ear is our top pick in our guide on the best in-ear headphones around $100. Lauren Dragan wrote, "The Marshall Mode are the best choice if you want in-ear headphones for around $100. In fact, they were the only headphones this round that made it into every one of our expert panelists' top three picks. That's because the Mode have a balanced sound profile that can handle any style of music you throw at them. The bass is slightly boosted, but it's very well represented; there is no bloat or blurriness, even on already bass-forward songs. The highs are clear and don't have the harsh, piercing quality that so many in this category do."

