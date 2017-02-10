You can open the frunk on a Tesla Model X with just a screwdriver

Let's be clear, there is a perfectly reasonable and rational explanation why Tesla built in this access. The Model S has a similar point behind the front wheel. If a vehicle is in an accident, emergency responders must be able to shut down the high voltage system in order to prevent possible electrical injury. Modern Formula 1 cars with hybrid systems have a similar feature. The access point on a Tesla happens to be under the frunk, so there has to be a way to access it without a key or even full power.

The hosts of the video make it out to be a big security risk, and, despite the clickbait title, they have a point. A knowledgeable thief could in theory pull the panel, pop the frunk, and take what is inside all in under a minute. That's all without actually damaging the car – although it should be noted that doing this will set off the alarm, so there's some deterrent factor there. According to Electrek, Tesla is supposed to notify all new owners about the release and encourage them to not store valuables in the frunk. That puts a lot of responsibility on Tesla to remember to do that with every single customer.

In fact, the Tesla Model X's owner's manual doesn't say anything about the frunk release, nor does it give a warning about storing valuables inside. Tesla probably doesn't print anything in an effort to not broadcast the frunk release location. If you own a Tesla, keep this vulnerability/safety feature in mind.



