Ben Heck's portable N64, part 1

Of all the build requests the Ben Heck Show team receives on the element14 Community, there's one that has repeatedly came up: build a portable Nintendo 64, please! The team has finally decided to give it a go, starting with the Nintendo 64 that they tore down in the "Console Wars" episode. As unforgiving as the N64 hardware is, Ben is going to manipulate the components to make the portable fully featured, while Felix works to get the battery management up and running. What other consoles would you like to see converted into portable devices? Let us know over on the element14 Community.

