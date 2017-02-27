Fox tests auto-downloading movies onto your phone

The theoretical system would work by gently downloading movies onto devices in the background, with users paying a fee to unlock them. It appears as if the content would be pushed over Telstra's LTE-B network (for video broadcasting) at no charge to the consumer. After all, you're going to be paying for the movie, packed within a very tight DRM wrapper, so it would seem churlish to make you pay for its delivery as well.

According to The Verge, the experiment won't use the network at all; instead testers are being handed a Galaxy S7 with all the films pre-loaded. So far, only a handful of titles are being offered, including The Martian, Deadpool and The Revenant. But the idea is that eventually there will be a broad catalog of titles that will filter onto your device automatically, based on your movie-watching preferences. You know, like TiVo Suggestions, only with more buzzwords.

