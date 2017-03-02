The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on a Google Home smart speaker bundle

Street price: $200; MSRP: $230; Deal price: $138

This is a tremendous deal on our runner-up pick for car GPS. We normally see this GPS near it's $200 street price with very few sales, so this $60 drop in price is fantastic. Most sales on this GPS navigation system are brief, so don't expect this sale to last too long.

The Garmin DriveSmart 50 LMT is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best car GPS. Eric Adams wrote, "Our top pick gives you everything you need for easy navigation for under $200. But if you don't mind spending more, you can get what we've found to be some handy extras with the Garmin DriveSmart 50LMT. It offers all the functionality of the Drive 50LMT, along with a nicer display, voice-activated navigation, and the ability to connect with your smartphone via Bluetooth, so you can do hands-free calling and scan text messages and calendar events while you drive. (Thus, the "Smart" designation.) We road-tested the DriveSmart 50LMT as much as the Drive 50LMT and found its extra features worth the extra money, if your budget allows. So, if you appreciate a little nudge in capability, skip straight to this guy."

Street price: $280; MSRP: $280; Deal price: $200

Another great discount on this great 3-person tent from Big Agnes. This deal beats our previous low for this versatile tent. Shipping is free from Backcountry.

The Big Agnes Blacktail 3 is the top pick in our guide on the tents we like for camping. Tim Neville writes, "The Blacktail 3 is a three-season, three-person tent, which means it can comfortably accommodate up to three people in the spring, summer, and fall, but could falter in severe winter weather. Although other tents performed better in specific areas of our tests, they couldn't match the Blacktail 3's consistently high marks in every category. Its rainfly offers 18 square feet of external covered storage spread between both sides, and it can fit packs and boots for a trio of people. Thoughtfully placed internal storage takes electronics into consideration, too. The tent's 44 inches of headroom is enough for my 6-foot-7-inch frame to sit in comfortably, and it has the second-highest livable-space-to-weight ratio in our test group (bested only by an ultralight backpacking tent)."

Street price: $160; MSRP: $160; Deal price: $130

This is a decent little offer from the Google Store on the Google Home, a voice controlled speaker that functions similarly to the Amazon Echo. While the speaker itself isn't cheaper than usual, it does come with a free Chromecast, and 6-months of Google Play Music for free. Additionally, Google Play Music comes with YouTube Red, so you'll be able to enjoy ad-free YouTube, as well as access to their YouTube Red originals. You'll need to add the Chromecast to the cart yourself in order to get it for free, but you'll see the discount in the cart.

The Google Home is a voice-controlled speaker from our guide on the Google Home. Brent Butterworth and Grant Clauser wrote, "Google's wireless speaker, digital assistant, and smart-home controller looks better than its biggest competition, reliably responds to most voice queries, offers solid multi-room audio, and sounds pretty good."

Street price: $550; MSRP: $650; Deal price: $470

This is a great drop in price on the Airmega 300, nearly matching the low price we saw during Black Friday sales last year. While the Airmega has dropped down $550 within the past year, this deal drops it more than $80 from its street price.

The Coway Airmega 300 is our extreme upgrade pick for the best air purifier. John Holecek wrote, "If you have severe allergies or other serious health issues related to airborne particles, or if you need to purify the air in a seriously large space, we have a new step-up pick: the Airmega 300. This is a large but attractive machine; it's HEPA-rated and rated to clear spaces of about 500 square feet at five complete air-changes per hour (about 1.5 times the coverage of the Coway and Winix), or 1,250 square feet at two complete air-changes. Its unique twin filters permit very high airflow, allowing it to run on lower settings when the air is relatively clean (quieter, less energy) or to rapidly filter very large volumes of air on the highest setting, as you might when allergens or pollution are elevated. In our test, it gave the overall second-best air-purification performance—more a function of its higher airflow and dual filters than inherently superior filtration."

