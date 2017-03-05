Ben Heck's Mystery Hack Theater

The Ben Heck Show team is changing how they work on projects: They're now going to focus on polishing off one large project as a long-term build, with the goal of eventually bringing it to market. What better way to help determine which one to make than by critiquing past projects, Mystery Science Theatre 3000 style? Join Ben, Karen and Max as they revisit snippets from each episode and what it was like behind the scenes, including: the guitar controller mod, the teensy pinball portable, real-life Minecraft blocks, the all-seeing eye hat, the Hackmanji build and the great glue gun. Find out which project won based on the poll over at the element14 Community.







