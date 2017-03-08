Three episodes have been produced, and it's not clear if more are in the works. The first centers on Kelhani and her experiences growing up in Oakland. The second is an exploration of New Orleans, and the musical landmarks which 'Queen of Bounce' Big Freedia holds dear. The final episode revolves around Britt Daniel and Jim Eno, members of the rock band Spoon, as they discuss their favorite venues, recording and writing locations in Austin, Texas. Part playlist, part interview, they should appeal to the fans of each artist and also anyone interested in music culture.

Podcasts are an obvious way for companies like Google to tempt listeners across to their service. Music exclusives are another option -- Apple Music and Tidal have had plenty -- but it's increasingly difficult to lock an artist to one platform. Spotify and others have therefore turned to 'live lounge' performances, podcasts and short-form video shows as a way to differentiate. Google is in an interesting position, however, because Play Music can be used as a streaming service, a music "locker" and a standalone podcast app -- or a mixture of all three. City Soundtracks, then, isn't a play for subscribers, but to simply get more people using the app.