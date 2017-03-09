The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on a SwagTron T1 hoverboard

Street price: $22; MSRP: $70; Deal price: $15

This is a great deal on our pick from BlueAnt. We normally see the Ribbon stick close to its $22-$25 street price range, so this is the first deal we've seen below $20. At $15, it's the best price we've seen and it comes with free shipping.

The BlueAnt Ribbon is our top pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth headphone adapters. R. Matthew Ward wrote, "The BlueAnt Ribbon is small and lightweight, has easy-to-use controls along with battery life comparable with that of most Bluetooth headphones, and it offers sound quality close to that of a wired connection. It's also durable, clips easily to your clothing, and charges using a standard Micro-USB cable. The Ribbon also has a microphone for taking calls or using voice control, though the mic's gain is a bit quiet for noisy environments."

Street price: $240 (new); MSRP: $300 (new); Deal price: $160

A good deal on a manufacturer refurbished model of this water-resistant Bluetooth speaker (charcoal color), matching the second lowest price we've seen. The Megaboom, which historically has gone for as much as $300 new, seems to see a deal price every month or so either refurbished or new, with the common element of each deal being that stock never lasts long.

The UE Megaboom was our pick for the best water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Brent Butterworth wrote, "The Megaboom is an upscale outdoor Bluetooth speaker in every way. It features a rugged design that's IPX7-rated ... so it's truly waterproof down to 1 meter. It plays loud enough to fill a patio with sound, and it has enough bass to get you dancing (if you're so inclined)."

Street price: $350; MSRP: $400; Deal price: $300

One of the lowest prices we've seen on the Swagtron T1, bested only by the discounts late last year around the holidays. This is one of the few drops in price we've seen since, and at $100 off MSRP, it's a nice deal. The $300 price is available on the Black, Red, Blue, and Pink colors.

The Swagtron T1 is our pick in our guide for the hoverboard you should get. Nick Guy wrote, "The SwagTron T1 looks a lot like the Swagway X1, our previous top pick, but it's been tested and certified by UL. This means that the electrical drive, battery, and charging systems have been deemed safe. After frequent reports of fires and other battery-related issues, this is an important distinction and—since the CPSC's recent actions—a requirement for our consideration. Of the 27 hoverboards that are currently certified, the SwagTron T1 is one of only a handful that can be easily found and purchased in the United States, and it's also the most affordable."

Street price: $45; MSRP: $50; Deal price: $30

A nice deal for this wireless mouse, one of Logitech's newer mouse offerings, available once again for store pickup after purchase through the Best Buy eBay storefront. This mouse features both Bluetooth and Logitech's unifying USB receiver to offer as much connection versatility as possible. In our recent assessment of it in our Best Wireless Mouse guide, we liked it, but felt it was too expensive and hesitated to recommend it until the price fell. At $30 (albeit with store pickup), it has moved into a price range where we now feel comfortable considering it a deal.

In our Best Wireless Mouse guide, Kimber Streams writes, "Logitech's new M720 Triathlon has the same button selection as the Marathon Mouse M705 (but a different contour) and can connect via USB dongle or pair with up to three Bluetooth devices and switch between them (like the MX Master). We spent several weeks with the Triathlon and like it, but right now it costs about $70, and for that price you should get the MX Master, which has a better sensor, more buttons to customize, and superior build quality. Until the price drops (and we expect it will), we can't recommend the Triathlon over the Marathon or the MX Master."

