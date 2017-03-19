Windows 10 will push some updates over limited data plans

Windows 10's Creators Update should generally be more considerate when delivering updates, but you might not be the biggest fan if you have limited internet service. Microsoft has confirmed that the new version of Windows will automatically download updates "required to keep Windows running smoothly" even when you're on a metered connection. What does that mean, exactly? A spokesperson tells Supersite Windows that the operating system will avoid pushing "large" patches and will focus on "critical fixes," but it's not clear where the threshold will be.