The Wirecutter's best deals: Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro drops to $2,070

Street price: $220; MSRP: $500; Deal price: $187

This is a new low on our new top pick for best robot vacuum. While this robot vacuum hasn't been on the market long, this is the best price we've seen, a good bit below the $220 street price. Since we don't have a lot of data on the RoboVac, it's hard to say how long this sale will last.

The Eufy RoboVac 11 is our new top pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Liam McCabe wrote, "The Eufy RoboVac 11 is the smart-money pick for most people who want a robot vacuum cleaner. In our testing and research, the RoboVac 11 was the most likely to complete a cleaning cycle on its own, without getting stuck and waiting for a human to rescue it. That's the most important part of a robot vacuum's job, and the Eufy 11 does it better than almost any other model we've seen, even those that cost hundreds more. It's also quieter than most other bots, is one of the lower-cost models to come with a remote control, and the brand (an offshoot of Anker) has a good track record for customer service. Its cleaning power is not particularly strong, and its semi-random navigation system may miss patches of floor. But the 2.5-hour battery life (among the longest we've seen) helps to offset those limitations. Overall, it's good enough to keep the floors tidy in just about any home if you run it at a few times per week, yet costs much less and comes with fewer caveats than any other robot vacuums that can say the same."

Street price: $36; MSRP: $50; Deal price: $26

An excellent price on this Kryptonite bike lock, matching a low we first saw last month. This is nearly always $30 or more, so at $26, this deal represents a great opportunity to save as bike season gets properly geared up. While our guide has been updated to reflect a new top pick, this one is still a great value at this price. Standard shipping is free. This deal ends 3.24.

The Kryptonite Series 2 was our former top pick in our guide for the best bike locks. Eric Hansen wrote, "This isn't an exciting, novel pick for the best U-lock but it is savvy. Experts, users, and the bike thieves that we interviewed agree that the Series 2 U-lock is strong enough to foil all foilable thieves. It's also light and comes with a stable, easy-to-mount carrying bracket that fits on virtually all bikes. Kryptonite's accompanying "insurance"—costing $20 for three years—is the easiest to purchase, thanks to their rare online form. And it pays okay, too. In the event that some jerk destroys the U-lock and makes off with a bike, then Kryptonite pays the homeowners' or renter's insurance deductible or the replacement cost of the bike. The cable is just one more layer of security discouraging opportunists from nabbing a wheel or seat."

Street price: $2,400; MSRP: $2,400; Deal price: $2,070

Another nice deal on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which is continuing to see periodic sales. This $330 drop lowers the price to match the lowest we've seen, and for the new 15-inch (2.6GHz i7, 16GB 2133MHz memory, 256SSD) MacBook Pro, it's a solid deal. It's available in Space Gray and Silver, but in limited quantities. Shipping is free, but a restocking fee of up to 15 percent may apply for returns.

The MacBook Pro 15-inch is our absolute performance pick in our guide to which MacBook Pro you should buy. Dan Frakes wrote, "The 15-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's flagship laptop, designed specifically for people who need the best possible performance: In addition to its 2880×1800, 15-inch Retina display—which has the same increased brightness and color gamut as the 13-inch 2016 models—the 15-inch MacBook Pro is the only Mac laptop with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, and it has faster graphics processors (including both integrated and discrete GPUs), faster RAM, and faster storage."

Street price: $215; MSRP: $230; Deal price: $183

A solid deal on this rarely discounted smart lock. While we've seen the August Smart Lock lower during the holiday season of last year, this is the first worthwhile drop since. Both the dark gray and silver colors are available.

The August Smart Lock is our renter/aesthetic pick in our Best Smart Lock guide. Jon Chase writes, "Maybe you're a renter, and you don't want to replace your whole lock only to have to move it again later. Or maybe you're a homeowner, and you like the appearance of your existing setup. In either case, the August Smart Lock is our pick if you want to keep your existing deadbolt. It's also our pick for Apple HomeKit users. The August hardware replaces only the inside plate and lever of your deadbolt, so the exterior of your door remains unchanged. On its own, the August lock lets you control it with a Bluetooth connection through August's app, which isn't as fast as just tapping the Kevo. Similar to the Kevo Plus upgrade, an optional Internet gateway called the August Connect (about $70 extra at this writing) lets you monitor or control the lock remotely from anywhere. Alternatively, you can use an iPad or Apple TV to achieve that same connectivity. When the August lock is integrated with HomeKit, you can open it with Siri or the Home app (if you have iOS 10)."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursdays, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go to The Wirecutter.com.