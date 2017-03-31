Pornhub adds HTTPS to keep your kinks hidden

HTTPS uses encryption to secure the connection between your browser and the server and while it won't make you invisible on the internet, it will conceal any traffic beyond the top domain level. HTTPS can also speed up page loads, keep out malware and prevent sketchy ads from hijacking the page, which can be fairly common in some of the seedier corners of the internet. In the case of HTTPS-enabled adult sites like Pornhub, your ISP (or anyone monitoring your connection, really) will be able to see that you've visited the site, but not what data is being transferred. While the protocol is not perfect, your dirty searches and video views will be kept in the dark.

"With this Internet communication protocol we can ensure not only the security of our platform, but also that of our users," Pornhub VP Corey Price said in a statement. "At the end of the day, we want every single one of them to feel safe and secure on our platform while enjoying our library of over 5 million videos."