The Wirecutter's best deals: Vizio's 55-inch M Series display drops to $600

Street price: $90; MSRP: $90; Deal price: $70

A nice drop in price on our budget pick for best Android tablet. We've seen several deals at this price point before, but most of these sales tend to be short. Outside of an outlier sale, this is likely the best price you'll find on the Fire HD 8. This deal is for the 16GB (+microSD slot) model with Special Offers (ads).

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is our budget pick in our guide on the best Android tablet. Chris Heinonen wrote, "If you want a cheap tablet for watching videos, reading, or browsing the web, Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is great. It doesn't have access to the Google Play Store or any of Google's apps, but it costs less than $100 and makes it easy to access Amazon content (especially for Prime members). Amazon's Fire OS (based on Android) runs very well, and the Fire HD 8 offers better battery life than the Shield K1 or Pixel C. The display is only 1280×800, but that's fine for a budget media tablet. Amazon's app store is not as extensive as the Play Store, but it does have free versions of many apps and games that cost money on other Android tablets. The Fire HD 8 also has more extensive parental controls than other tablets, making it a great family device."

Street price: $750; MSRP: $900; Deal price: $600

One of the lowest prices we've seen on this 4K TV (more accurately, a tuner-less display) with HDR. Typically, the M55-D0 drops to around $650 - $700 on sale and otherwise sits between $800 - $900, so this is a good deal at $600. Membership is not required to get the price and standard 3-5 day shipping is free. This promotion is good until May 9th or while supplies last.

The Vizio M55 D0 is our upgrade pick in our Best 4K TV On a Budget guide. Chris Heinonen writes,"If you want actually effective HDR mode and even better image quality, but aren't prepared to spend over $1,000 for our overall best TV pick, the Vizio M series supports HDR and has about five times as many active dimming zones compared with an E series of the same size. And if you get a 65-inch or larger model, it also has a 120 Hz refresh rate for improved motion resolution. However, it costs a lot more money and you still don't get a built-in tuner. If you decide to go with the M series, be sure to avoid the 60-inch version, which uses a different (and for the most part, inferior) type of LCD panel.

Street price: $50; MSRP: $100; Deal price: $40

A solid discount on our runner-up wireless earbuds from Samsung, and the lowest price we've seen. The Level U Pro tends to stick pretty close to a street price of $50 to $55 dollars, so this is a nice $10-$15 drop that we've only seen recently. Since this is the first big drop in price we've seen in months, it's hard to say how long this deal will last. These earbuds are currently only available in black.

The Samsung Level U Pro is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. Lauren Dragan wrote, "If our pick is sold out, or you have a Samsung phone, we also recommend the Samsung Level U Pro. The sound can be a bit piercing on high notes and consonants, which is what kept this pair from being our top pick, but this is an otherwise nice-sounding set of headphones with well-defined mids and bass. It has a light and comfy collar with dual microphones that ensure clear calls, in addition to a few unexpected features that are quite nice to use. The earbuds have magnets that can attach when you hang them around your neck. When you separate the magnets, the Level U Pro will auto-answer an incoming call; they also pause your music when stuck together. The roughly nine-hour battery life should get you through most days, and should these earbuds run out midday, they will work via Bluetooth while charging. Finally, if you're a Samsung phone or tablet owner, you can get an accompanying app that lets you adjust the sound to your liking—we recommend turning down the treble."

Street price: $550; MSRP: $650; Deal price: $430

While the Airmega has seen multiple sales over the the past year, this deal drops it more than $100 from its street price and makes for a new low. Severe allergy sufferers take note - this is a great discount and the last decent sale we saw on this item saw it go out of stock quickly.

The Coway Airmega 300 is our extreme cases upgrade pick for the best air purifier. John Holecek wrote, "If you have severe allergies or other serious health issues related to airborne particles, or if you need to purify the air in a seriously large space, we have a new step-up pick: the Airmega 300. This is a large but attractive machine; it's HEPA-rated and rated to clear spaces of about 500 square feet at five complete air-changes per hour (about 1.5 times the coverage of the Coway and Winix), or 1,250 square feet at two complete air-changes. Its unique twin filters permit very high airflow, allowing it to run on lower settings when the air is relatively clean (quieter, less energy) or to rapidly filter very large volumes of air on the highest setting, as you might when allergens or pollution are elevated. In our test, it gave the overall second-best air-purification performance—more a function of its higher airflow and dual filters than inherently superior filtration."

