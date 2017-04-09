Ben Heck's mini pinball game

As the team works on bringing their projects into production, it's time to turn our attention to the Super Space Shuttle mini pinball game. This was definitely an element14 community favorite, and the first thing the team needs is some critical analysis on how well the original hardware was put together. Changing up the design is the first order of the day -- ultimately, the team needs to nail the layout and use the right materials. Karen and Ben use Autodesk's Fusion 360 to design new flippers, while Felix assembles a new set of solenoids and mosfets with a powerful spring kit. Meanwhile, the main consideration is what size bearing to use. How do you think the design should be laid out? Perhaps a different theme of pinball? Let us know over on the element14 Community.