Ben Heck's Nintendo Classic Edition teardown

It's time for another hardware teardown! This time it's the Nintendo Classic Edition -- specifically, a unit belonging to David of the "Technophiles" podcast. Using Keysight's DSOX1102G oscilloscope, Ben is able to find out how the NES controller talks to the base of the NES Classic. He then compares the inner workings of the NES Classic controller to the Wii Pro gamepad -- and he discovers something rather shocking in the process. Once the cable has been cut, Ben solders everything back together for David to test out some games. What other hardware should Ben teardown? Let us know over on the element14 Community.

