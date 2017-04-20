The Wirecutter's best deals: Grenco Science's G Pen Elite drops to $120

Street price: $150; MSRP: $170; Deal price: $120

While we ran a similar deal last week, there's an even better one-day sale price today. This matches the best price we've ever seen, a short sale around Black Friday that expired quickly.

The Grenco Science G Pen Elite is our pick for the best portable vaporizer. Mark Smirniotis said, "This pint-sized vaporizer produces vapor that will convert any smoker and is easy to use thanks to high-end features like precision controls, a clear display, and Micro-USB charging."

Street price: $140; MSRP: $140; Deal price: $107 w/ code CLINK

If you're in need of a new high quality sheet set, today presents a good opportunity to pick one up. When you use code CLINK during checkout, you'll get $33 off, knocking the price of a queen percale sheet set down to $107 in a variety of colors. Casper often offers discount codes on their mattresses but finding a code on their well-regarded sheets is less common.

Casper sheets are our upgrade pick in our Best Sheets guide. Preethi Gopinath writes, "If you're a fan of percale sheets and willing to pay a little more, Casper's The Casper Sheets are even more crisp and dry-feeling against the skin. These wrinkled more than the L.L.Bean set, but not so much that the sheets looked messy. Some of our testers also thought these sheets felt a little lighter than those from L.L.Bean. We think this is a good choice if you tend to overheat while sleeping, as these will keep you even cooler than the L.L.Bean sheets will in warm weather."

Street price: $100; MSRP: $100; Deal price: $80

Here's a nice deal on our upcoming computer speaker pick, the Mackie CR3. This is the lowest price we've seen on these desktop speakers, coming in at $20 below it's unwavering street price. Seeing as how this is the first big sale we've seen these speakers, it's hard to say how long this deal will last. But this is a nice big drop in price and makes for a great deal, so get it while you can.

The Mackie CR Series CR3 is our upcoming pick in our guide to the best computer speakers. Brent Butterworth wrote, "Our new recommended computer speaker, the Mackie CR Series CR3 speakers feature aux inputs, a headphone jack, volume knob and Bluetooth, plus they come with speaker wire and isolation pads. The built-in 50 watt amps give them plenty of power. They're a clear standout for a sub-$100 speaker pair.

Street price: $60; MSRP: $60; Deal price: $45

Here's a nice 25-percent off promotion on our runner-up pick for best smart LED light bulb. Once you add the LIFX bulb to your cart and go to checkout, you'll see a 25-percent off discount that drops the price down to $45. This matches the previous lowest price we've seen and makes it the best price to pick up these smart bulbs. These smart bulbs don't require an additional hub, and they can be controlled via an Alexa device (Echo, Dot, Tap, etc.).

The LIFX Gen 3 bulbs are our runner-up pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulbs. Grant Clauser wrote, "If you're set on a color-changing bulb but insist on more light output, the LIFX Gen 3 beats any color-changing bulb we tried. An individual LIFX bulb is about $10 more expensive than a Hue, but each LIFX is brighter, so you might be able to get away with fewer bulbs to color-wash your room. They also produce richer colors than Hue, though the latest Hue bulbs have narrowed that gap. LIFX bulbs connect directly to your Wi-Fi network, so they don't need an additional gateway or hub, which also means you can buy one bulb to get started—no need for a starter kit. LIFX bulbs work with several smart-home systems, though not as many as Hue bulbs. Because LIFX relies on Wi-Fi, how reliable they are depends a good deal on how reliable your network is. It also makes them less whole-house friendly than Hue, which uses a Zigbee mesh network."

