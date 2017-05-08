'King' smartphone charges its 10,000mAh battery in three hours

One of the biggest issues with smartphones today is that manufacturers tend to load them with all sorts of features without giving their battery life the proper boost it needs. That why compared to most smartphone's batteries today, 10,000 mAh is massive. Even Asus ZenFone Max only has 5,000 mAh. Google's Pixel XL has a 3,450mAh battery, while Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus has 3,500 mAh. The downside is that the K10000 weighed a ton. This one is reportedly lighter at 292.5 grams, but it's still much heavier than, say, the iPhone 7 Plus, which weighs 188 grams. Whether it can actually last 10 to 15 days is another story, but it's worth noting Android Headlines got 24 hours of on-screen time out of it at MWC.

Despite its enormous power source, the K10000 Pro is far from the ideal phone we've all been dreaming of. According to The Verge and The Hans India it will sport a 5.5-inch 1080p Gorilla Glass display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and will be powered by a MediaTek octa-core 1.5Ghz processor. It's definitely no tech titan flagship material. If you think it's the perfect phone for camping trips, though, keep an eye out for Oukitel's announcement.