Ben Heck finally gets the Nintendo-PlayStation prototype working

It feels like a long time has passed since the Midwest Gaming Classic in 2016 where the team first encountered the Nintendo-PlayStation SFX-100 portable. Now it's time to see the highlights of Ben working on the rare console from past episodes, as well as one or two livestreams. Watch unseen diagnostic clips using oscilloscopes, and much glorious soldering! Finally, the question has been answered: Can the console be repaired to play games? Software developers, it's now your time to shine! If you have any comments or questions, let us know over on the element14 Community. And if you're inspired by the show, be sure to hack and make safely.


















