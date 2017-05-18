The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $49 on a Vantrue dashcam

Street price: $330; MSRP: $330; Deal price: $300

A nice drop on the new iPad lowers the price to $300 for the 32GB model. This $30 off sale is also available for the 128GB size ($400 with discount). Silver, Gold, and Space Gray colors are all eligible for the discount in both storage capacities. We'll continue to track the new iPads for future sales but at present these match the lowest prices we've seen for it. Shipping is free.

The 5th gen iPad is our new top pick in our Best Tablet guide. Dan Frakes and Nick Guy write, "The 2017 standard iPad—the 9.7-inch non-Pro model, officially called the "iPad (5th generation)"—is a familiar device. Its body is almost exactly the same as that of the 2014 iPad Air,2 and except for improved processors, its internals mostly match those of the iPad Air 2, the model it replaces (and our previous top pick). Yet the 2017 iPad remains the best tablet on the market for most people because of that familiarity: It shares its predecessor's unique combination of performance, features, hardware quality, app selection, and accessory ecosystem, and improves on its value."

Street price: $50; MSRP: $50; Deal price: $40

While we've seen the Roku media streaming stick as low as $35, it typically sells for at least $10 more. The aforementioned $35 pricing tends to be offered during the holiday season only – otherwise, the Roku stick doesn't dip below $40 (with a few rare exceptions), so this is as low as you're likely to find one if you're looking to cut the cord or just add a great streaming interface to your setup. Shipping is free.

The Roku Streaming Stick is our pick for the best media streamer. Chris Heinonen writes, "The Roku Streaming Stick is the best media streamer for most people because it offers the largest selection of streaming content, a clean and responsive user interface, and a useful search function." He continues, "The Streaming Stick offers the same interface, speed, and content as the more expensive Roku 2 and 3. It also has a private listening mode so you can watch your content without disturbing others. You also get an RF remote instead of IR, so it doesn't need to be in sight to work."

Street price: $80; MSRP: $100; Deal price: $69

This is a new low price on our runner-up pick earbuds under $100. If you have a Costco membership, they're available for only $65. If you don't have a membership, don't fret – the $4 surcharge isn't too much of a burden and doesn't detract much from the great deal price. We normally see these earbuds stick close to the $100 price range with occasional drops down to $80, so this is a great deal price to pick them up. Shipping is free.

The 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones are our runner-up pick in our guide to the best earbuds under $100. Lauren Dragan writes, "For iPhone or Android users that require a three-button remote, the 1More Triple Driver headphones are a wonderful choice. Via a switch (according to 1More), one model works with iPhones and most Android devices, too. Although our panel wasn't as in love with the sound of the Triple Driver as we were with the Marshall, everyone agreed that the 1More performed vastly better than the majority of the other headphones we tested this round."

Street price: $129; MSRP: $160; Deal price: $80

While there have been other deals on the R2 at $90 with a $10 gift card, this is only the second time we've seen a deal for this Vantrue dash cam at a flat $80. It's available with free standard shipping. This sale lasts until Saturday, May 20th.

The Vantrue R2 is our runner-up pick for the best dash cam. Eric Adams writes, "Its packaging, instructions, and general usability are on a par with the Z3, and its image quality is also top notch. While just as crisp as the Z3, the R2's images have slightly more contrast. This makes them more attractive, but not quite as useful as they could be in different scenarios, as some areas tend to be too dark, and the night vision is also a hair darker."

Turning to quality and value, Adams writes, "It also has a slightly wider 170° field of view, which exceeds our preference just a bit. But we're hair-splitting here: Both the R2 and our top pick, the Z3, are sensational cameras.... If you like its slightly better photographic output or you need a dash cam right away and the Z3 is unavailable, we recommend the R2."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursdays, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go to The Wirecutter.com.