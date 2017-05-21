Show More Results

Ben Heck’s Super Glue Gun: Time for some reverse engineering

The team returns to their original design to find a mix of tradeoffs.
element14
29m ago in DIY
When Ben created the Great Glue Gun it was given away as a prize. Thankfully, the winner still watches the show and sent it in to the team so that it could be reverse engineered. Ben discovers the original design has a mix of pros and cons, like the fact that it keeps trying to push out glue, even when there isn't any. That means it's time to tinker with 3D printer extruder gears and take a lot of mechanical (as opposed to electronic) designs into account. Let us know what you think, and follow along over on the element14 Community!

