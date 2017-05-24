Get a lifetime of Zoolz 1TB of cloud storage for $30

If you've ever been on the wrong side of a hard drive crash, you know the stress and frustration that goes along with losing your valuable data. There's no shortage of cloud backup services out there, but the cost can be hard to justify, especially when you just need some extra space for old photos and personal documents. That's why we recommend Zoolz for long-term storage. A 1TB account normally runs for around $40 / year, but for a limited time you can get a lifetime subscription for just $30.
Zoolz Dual Cloud splits your cloud drive between on-demand and cold storage. You can retrieve frequently accessed files from your instant vault, while lesser-used data gets stored in your archive. Both vaults protect your files with military grade 256-AES encryption to ensure that your digital assets stay private before leaving your computer.
It's only a matter of time before your hard drive fails, so don't wait until then. Get a lifetime subscription to Zoolz for $30 today and rest easy knowing your data is securely backed up.
