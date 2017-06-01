AT&T's $70 bundle pairs unlimited data with 60 TV channels

With just a single-line package currently setting users back $60 a month, AT&T's new package with 60 TV channels seems pretty reasonable at $70 a month. Unfortunately for videophiles, however, AT&T Unlimited Choice customers' data is capped at 3Mbps, so without WiFi users will be stuck streaming videos in standard definition at 480p.

Back in February, AT&T priced the same package at an eye-watering $100 a month. With Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile offering their customers similarly limitless use of data, talking and texting, AT&T's latest package looks like the company's bid to one up the big name competition.