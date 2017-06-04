Ben Heck’s Super Glue Gun: Programming and electronics

Armed with some early insight from his Great Glue Gun project, Ben goes heads down on redesigning a 3D-printed mount for the motor using Autodesk Fusion 360. Still, it makes sense to check these things before committing to a 3D print, so Ben laser-cuts a paper pattern first to see if fits. It's not all about physical design, though -- it's time to start programming the ATTiny microcontrollers with AtmelStudio and C++. Thanks to a bit of Boolean logic and binary arithmetic, Ben can control the motor with a technique called "pulse width modulation," or PWM! Make sure you follow along with the build over on the element14 Community and chime in with any ideas you have.
