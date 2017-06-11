Ben Heck’s Logic Gate board game: Adventures in LCD screens

After deciding to use an LCD screen for the Logic Gate board game, Ben gets to work on programming the Pic32mz series microcontroller in MPLab X IDE. Using the programming software and Direct Memory Access (DMA) transfers, Ben learns how to display everything from TrueType Font (ttf) text to images and photos on the screen. After some soldering, Ben gets stuck and has to make a trade-off due to the amount of available RAM on the microcontroller to make sure that as little memory is used as possible. Do you have any experience driving LCD screens? Or do you want to chime in on the Logic Gate board game build? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.