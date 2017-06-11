Chevy Bolt EV goes on sale nationally a month early

Chevrolet has been slowly rolling out the Bolt EV to more states ever since the car's introduction last December. Originally, the Bolt was supposed to go on sale in all 50 states as of September 2017, but General Motors has moved up its plans. GM representative Fred Ligouri confirmed recent reports that the Bolt EV will be released nationally in August. He also mentioned that cars will be delivered to an additional five states at the end of this month for a total of 21 states since the December launch.