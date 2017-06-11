Chevy Bolt EV goes on sale nationally a month early

Chevrolet has been slowly rolling out the Bolt EV to more states ever since the car's introduction last December. Originally, the Bolt was supposed to go on sale in all 50 states as of September 2017, but General Motors has moved up its plans. GM representative Fred Ligouri confirmed recent reports that the Bolt EV will be released nationally in August. He also mentioned that cars will be delivered to an additional five states at the end of this month for a total of 21 states since the December launch.
For a car that has only been available in less than half of the United States, the Bolt EV has been selling pretty well, at least compared with Chevy's other plug-in – the Volt hybrid. From January 2017 to May 2017, the Bolt EV has sold 5,950 units. The Volt, which is available everywhere, has sold 9,187 units in the same time frame. Expanding the Bolt EV's availability will likely improve the car's sales substantially.
