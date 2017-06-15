The Wirecutter's best deals: The Apple Watch Series 1 (42mm) drops to $230

Street price: $250; MSRP: $250; Deal price: $200

This is one of just a few sales we've seen on the the updated A2+ model of this small speaker set and drops the price a full $50 to $200 in cart. The $200 price is available on the Red, Black, and White models. Shipping is free.

The Audioengine A2+ speakers are our small stylish step-up pick for the best computer speakers. Brent Butterworth said, "At just 6 x 4 x 5.25 inches (HWD), it's only one-third the size of the AV 40, so it's more practical for the average desktop. The midrange and treble sounds at least as good as the AV 40's, maybe slightly better. But it can't play as loud or as deep as the AV 40, mostly because each A2+ has a 2.75-inch woofer. (The AV 40 has 4-inch woofers.) However, you have the option of adding a subwoofer if you like because it has the line outputs you need for connection to a powered subwoofer like Audioengine's S8."

Street price: $300; MSRP: $300; Deal price: $230

We've seen more deals on the Series 1 Apple watches this year (as you might expect with the presence of the Series 2), but this still approaches some of lowest prices we've seen on both the 38mm version at $200 and the 42mm version at $230. That's $70 off respectively, and you can save 5% more with REDcard. A variety of colors are available in each size. Shipping is free.

The Apple Watch Series 1 is our top pick in our guide to the best smartwatch for iPhone users. Kevin Purdy and Dan Frakes write, "If you want a smartwatch for managing your phone notifications, tracking activity and recreational exercise, and doing the gee-whiz things you can accomplish with apps (like texting, checking sports scores, and adjusting your smart thermostat), the Apple Watch Series 1 is your best bet. It has most of the same components as the Series 2, including the same stainless steel and ceramic body options—it only skips the newer model's built-in GPS and swim-ready waterproofing—and it can use any of Apple's many watchbands. We also think the base aluminum model is fine for most people, and especially those who want to try out a smartwatch: Unlike with most Apple products, buying the higher-priced models of the Apple Watch doesn't get you more power or features—just different materials and style."

Street price: $300; MSRP: $350; Deal price: $250

A new low on a remote for the hardcore home theater enthusiast. While we've seen recent bundle deals that get the Harmony Elite roughly this low when you break them down, until this point we hadn't seen a standalone Elite selling new for quite this low. We're unlikely to see this $250 price hang around for long. Shipping is free.

The Logitech Harmony Elite is our theater enthusiasts pick for the best universal remote control. Darryl Wilkinson and Grant Clauser write, "If the relative ease of programming, vast control database and smart activities of the Companion just isn't enough for you, and what you really want is a cool touchscreen to let you tap your home theater into action, and you'd like to integrate even more of your smarthome devices into your system, then you'll want to investigate the Harmony Elite, the top dog remote in the Logitech lineup."

Wilkinson and Clauser continue, "The Elite is a pleasure to use, and has the responsiveness and polish of a professionally-installed control system, but it also costs around $200 more than the Companion. It's the king of do-it-yourself remotes, but it comes with a kingly price."

Street price: $200; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $160

Here's another nice drop in price on our top coffee maker, matching last month's deal. We've seen some pretty big sales on this coffee maker in the past, but unfortunately the last exceptional deal price we saw ended during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals last year. Since then, it's been sitting at its $200 street price and has only recently started to see drops again, with the first coming last month around this time. This $40 drop makes for a pretty good deal price on the OXO On 9-Cup. Shipping is free.

The OXO On 9-cup Coffee Maker is our top pick in our Best Coffee Maker guide. Cale Guthrie Weissman writes, "In the past, you had to choose between a coffee maker that makes good coffee, or one that has all the features you might want. The OXO On 9-Cup Coffee Maker is the first machine that successfully combines the best of both worlds. Simply put, the OXO On makes it easy to brew a really good cup of coffee. If you grind your beans to the correct particle size (which is extremely important) and weigh the grounds so they extract just enough, the OXO will take the reins from there. Operation is very simple—just spin a dial to indicate the number of cups and press the button. Once that's done, all you have to do is wait about 6 minutes and the coffee will be ready."

