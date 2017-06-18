All the weird things you missed at E3

Next year's E3 is scheduled for June 12th through 14th, and it's set to be just as busy as 2017. Attendance for the show's first public year was up by 18,100 people over last year, growing from 50,300 attendees to 68,400. Needless to say, we'll be among them, bringing you the best that the show has to offer.

Mat Smith contributed to this report.

