All the weird things you missed at E3

E3 2017 will go down in history as the first year the show was open to the public, which means the crushing crowds filling the Los Angeles Convention Center were even more extreme. The rest of the show, however, was just as amped up: eSports tournaments took over downtown, Mario and the Rabbids formed a strange yet intriguing relationship, Bethesda held a carnival and band geeks commiserated with sports bros. Get a first-hand look at all of the madness in the carefully curated, painstakingly compiled "Weirdness of E3 2017" gallery below.
Next year's E3 is scheduled for June 12th through 14th, and it's set to be just as busy as 2017. Attendance for the show's first public year was up by 18,100 people over last year, growing from 50,300 attendees to 68,400. Needless to say, we'll be among them, bringing you the best that the show has to offer.
Mat Smith contributed to this report.
