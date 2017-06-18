Ben Heck’s Logic Gate board game: Finding a purpose

The team's having trouble with the Logic Gate board game and needs your input. Behind all good games is a fun concept, whether it's racking up points or solving puzzles. Now, the team needs help identifying what this could be for their Logic Gate board game. Also in this episode, Ben puts together the pieces for programming the LCD screen, getting it to display a set of logical operators, such as NOR, AND and OR, by setting up the hardware as a USB mass storage device to easily copy across the puzzles. As Karen and Ben debate the game's purpose, you can head over to the element14 Community and share your own two cents.