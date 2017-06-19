Seaweed could be the key to long-lasting electric car batteries

Some of the practical benefits are immediately evident. Your phone could last much longer on a charge even as the price went down. However, the researchers are eager to point out the potential uses in transportation. As lithium-sulfur is lighter than lithium-ion, it's ideal for drones and other electric aircraft. The technology could also prove to be a minor miracle for electric cars. GM is one of Berkeley Lab's partners, so it's easy to imagine the Chevy Bolt maker using lithium-sulfur in future EVs that are both more affordable and drive much further on a charge.

The gotcha? It's still quite early. The team needs to understand more about how the derivative interacts with sulfur, and whether or not it's reversible if necessary. It may be a long while before you see a lithium-sulfur battery on the road or in your pocket. All the same, it's notable that the technology is even on the roadmap. We've seen many promises of longer-lasting batteries, but the low-cost nature of this solution should give it a better shot at reaching real-world products.