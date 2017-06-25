Show More Results

Ben Heck’s ultimate Nintendo Switch mod

This was also as good a reason as any to give the JoyCons a teardown.
Max is struggling with his Nintendo Switch, and so to avoid serious hand surgery, Ben is modding a Nintendo Switch JoyCon to move the analogue stick. This gives Ben the perfect opportunity to void the warranty on the JoyCon and tear it down to see how it works. Thankfully, the modification is pretty simple, and with an extension to a ribbon cable and movement of a connector, Ben helps Max avoid the surgery he thought he needed. Which game controllers would you want altering? What do you think of the Nintendo Switch? Let us know over on the element14 Community.

