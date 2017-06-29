Airbnb plans to rent out mansions and penthouses this year

Not content to simply point people in the direction of national parks, it sounds like Airbnb will now offer the well-heeled even more luxurious places to stay. Codenamed Airbnb Lux, the short-term rental service will soon offer penthouses and mansions if its tests are successful, according to Bloomberg's sources. Supposedly, the housing stock comes from Airbnb's purchase of Luxury Retreats earlier this year.
The palatial estates need to pass inspection from the company before they can go on the market, but Bloomberg says a test run in select markets should start before year's end. Will it be enough to tempt the wealthy to stay in a mansion in Beverly Hills versus a suite at the Chateau Marmot? That's anyone's guess at this point.